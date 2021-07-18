Crawford went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Crawford had a rare 0-for-5 day Friday to start off the second half, but he was right back to his typically productive ways Saturday. The veteran shortstop continues to do an excellent job in the leadoff role, slashing .308/.364/.438 with a modest 15.0 percent strikeout rate across 187 plate appearances at the top of the order.