Crawford went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples and scored a run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Astros.

Crawford showed off his speed with the pair of triples, and he was able to score in the fifth inning after a Mallex Smith groundout. The 25-year-old Crawford had four triples and five stolen bases in 93 games last season. It appears Crawford will be the primary shortstop for the Mariners this season, but Dee Gordon could earn some time there as well.