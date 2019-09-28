Crawford went 1-for-3 with a game-winning RBI double, two walks and a run in a win over the Athletics on Friday.

Crawford's timely two-bagger in the ninth won the game for the Mariners, and the three times he reached safely overall tied a high-water mark since his return from a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old owns an unsightly .190 average overall in September, but he's shown some signs of life over the last five games with a .292 average (7-for-24), a double, six RBI, two walks and three runs.