Kelenic (quad) is back in the Mariners' Cactus League lineup Thursday against the Reds, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Kelenic hasn't played since being removed from Monday's game with minor quad tightness, but the injury wasn't ever considered to be a big deal. He's been one of the best hitters in Cactus League play this spring with a .410/.439/.872 batting line and four homers.