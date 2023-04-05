Kelenic is hitting eighth and playing left field in Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Kelenic sat out the last two games with left-handers on the mound, but he's back in the lineup against Shohei Ohtani for Wednesday's series finale. The 23-year-old has gone 2-for-13 in his first four games with a stolen base and a .445 OPS.
