Kelenic will start in left field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, even though manager Scott Servais said that the 23-year-old is still feeling sore after being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic was still able to play in the Mariners' 9-6 win in Game 2 of the twin bill, and his inclusion in the lineup for the regular-season finale suggests that the outfielder will be good to go for the team's upcoming wild-card round playoff series in Toronto. With Jesse Winker (neck) landing on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Kelenic could find himself in a regular role for the duration of the Mariners' postseason run, at least when Seattle faces right-handed pitching.