Kelenic is starting in left field and batting third for the Mariners in Friday's game in Toronto, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

It's the second game in a row versus a right-hander that we've seen Kelenic in the three spot. He had mostly been batting sixth previously. Kelenic is sporting a robust 1.046 OPS with seven home runs in his first 88 plate appearances this season.