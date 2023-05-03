Kelenic went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Kelenic's eighth-inning two-bagger brought home Jose Caballero with what turned out to be the game-winning run. Kelenic's 27.6 percent strikeout rate certainly has room for improvement, but he's looked like an exponentially more confident player thus far this season compared to his first two big-league stints in 2021 and 2022 while generating a .309/.371/.617 slash line across 105 plate appearances.