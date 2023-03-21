Kelenic (quad) "will be fine," Mariners manager Scott Servais told Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times Monday.
Kelenic was pinch-hit for Monday due to some minor quad tightness, but his skipper doesn't seem worried at all that it's something that could linger. The Mariners are off Tuesday, and while it's possible Kelenic is held out for a few days as a precaution, he should be fine come Opening Day. The outfielder is sporting a robust .410/.439/.872 batting line with four homers this spring.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Nursing minor quad tightness•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Removed from Monday's game•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Torrid spring continues•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Knocking cover off ball early•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Good to go for Game 1•