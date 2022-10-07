Kelenic (soreness) is starting in left field and batting seventh in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Kelenic was held out of Wednesday's regular-season finale due to some soreness after a hit-by-pitch a day earlier, but he's ready to play Friday in the Mariners' first playoff game since 2001. The 23-year-old appeared in 14 games since his latest promotion to the big leagues Sept. 22, and he posted a .180/.293/.420 slash line with three home runs, three doubles, five RBI and eight runs during that stretch.