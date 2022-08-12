Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Kelenic was recalled by the Mariners on July 31, though he hit just .074 with two RBI and two runs scored across 27 plate appearances since. It's too early to write off the former top prospect, but Kelenic has hit just .167/.246/.329 across his first 500 plate appearances at the big-league level. Julio Rodriguez (wrist) was activated from the injured list in the corresponding move.
