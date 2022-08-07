Kelenic is not in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.
The Mariners have faced two lefties since Kelenic was recalled July 31, and he has opened on the bench in both instances. Sam Haggerty will get the nod in center field Saturday night.
