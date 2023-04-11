Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Monday in an extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Kelenic began the contest on the bench since Chicago started a lefty in Drew Smyly, but the outfielder came on as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He lined out to the pitcher in that at-bat but got another chance with Seattle down a run in the ninth inning and quickly tied the score, hitting Michael Fulmer's second pitch to him for a solo homer. The long ball was Kelenic's first of the season and extended his modest hitting streak to five games.