Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 5-4 win versus St. Louis.
Kelenic put the Mariners on the board in the first inning with a 370-foot solo shot. He's driven in at least one run in three straight games, going 4-for-11 with four RBI over that stretch. On the season, Kelenic is slashing .323/.384/.646 with five homers, 12 RBI, nine runs and three thefts over 19 games.
