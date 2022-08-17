Kelenic owns a .318/.400/.591 slash line with a 12.0 percent walk rate and 16.0 percent strikeout rate across the 27 plate appearances he's logged in his first six games back with Triple-A Tacoma.

It's fair to wonder how much of Kelenic's struggles in the big-league batter's box are mental at this point, as he seems to flip a switch for the better whenever he goes back to facing Triple-A arms. Kelenic's sample in his current Rainiers stint already includes three doubles and one home run, and he's back to making consistent contact after striking out at a massive 40.7 percent clip while hitting just .074 during his recent 10-game tenure with the Mariners. Given that Kelenic had also put together impressive numbers over an extended period with Tacoma before that ill-fated promotion, the organization may opt to have the 23-year-old ply his trade at the Triple-A level for the remainder of the minor-league season in an attempt to continue building his confidence.