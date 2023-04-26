Kelenic went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Phillies.

Kelenic opened the scoring with a homer in the fifth inning, a 424-foot shot off the left-handed Bailey Falter. The 23-year-old Kelenic has been on fire of late, homering in three straight games while going 8-for-19 over his last five contests. He's now slashing .342/.395/.726 with seven home runs, 14 RBI and three stolen bases through his first 81 plate appearances this season.