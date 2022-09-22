Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in a 9-5 win Thursday in Oakland.

In his first game with Seattle since being demoted Aug. 10, Kelenic announced his presence with a walk, a homer and a double in his first three plate appearances. It was just his third multi-hit game in 32 starts for the Mariners this season. Seattle will hope that Kelenic's big game is a sign of things to come as he has little left to prove at Triple-A but a lot to do to earn a starting role in the majors.