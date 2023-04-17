Kelenic went 1-for-2 for an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Kelenic was a one-man, small-ball wrecking crew for the Mariners in the 1-0 win, driving home Ty France with his sixth-inning single for what turned out to be the winning run. The 23-year-old extended his on-base streak to 11 games in the process, and in recording his third steal of the season, he's already halfway to the career-high figure he posted in that category back in 2021.