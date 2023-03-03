Kelenic is hitting .364 (4-for-11) with three home runs and four RBI in his first four Cactus League games.

After going 0-for-2 in the Mariners' exhibition opener against the Padres on Friday, Kelenic has gone deep in two of the next three Cactus League contests, including a two-homer effort versus the Royals on Sunday. The 23-year-old put together a worrisome body of work at the big-league level for the second time in as many seasons in 2022, but he's consistently thrived at Triple-A Tacoma and is certainly off to an encouraging start ahead of what could be a pivotal year for his future in the organization.