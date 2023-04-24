Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kelenic's second-inning, 357-foot shot to left field was one of the few bright spots on the afternoon for the Mariners and marked his second straight day leaving the yard. The 23-year-old, who boasts a .319 average and 1.044 OPS through 77 plate appearances, has also knocked in five runs during his current four-game hitting streak.