Kelenic was removed from Monday's Cactus League contest versus the Brewers due to minor quad tightness, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Kelenic struck out in his only plate appearance Monday and was then pinch hit for because of the injury. The "minor" designation suggestion that it's a day-to-day situation, but Kelenic surely won't return before he's 100 percent. He's clubbed four homers and stolen three bases this spring.