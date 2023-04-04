Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Kelenic once again sits with left-hander Jose Suarez on the mound for Tuesday's contest against the Angels. AJ Pollock gets the start in left and is hitting sixth.
