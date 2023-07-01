Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

Kelenic came home on J.P. Crawford's second-inning single, and he added his 11th steal of the season after reaching on a fielder's choice in the sixth. Despite the somewhat eventful night Friday, Kelenic's offensive fade following a hot start continues -- he finished June with an abysmal .173 average and .588 OPS while striking out in 37.4 percent of his 91 plate appearances and recording only five extra-base hits. Nevertheless, his starting left field spot doesn't appear to be in any imminent danger, considering veteran AJ Pollock has been a shadow of himself at the plate this season with a .155/.215/.291 slash line.