Kelenic was lifted from Monday's Cactus League contest versus the Brewers with a possible injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It's unclear what he's dealing with, but Kelenic was pinch-hit for in the third inning, indicating it's likely injury-related. He's been a standout this spring, batting .410 with four home runs and three stolen bases.
