Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters that Kelenic (quad) will be back in the lineup Thursday against the Reds, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kelenic was removed from the lineup Monday due to some minor quad tightness, and while he's not in the lineup again for Wednesday's contest, the Mariners are just taking precaution with the outfielder. The 23-year-old has been sensational this spring with a .410/.439/.872 slash, and has looked like a potential fantasy breakout star for the 2023 campaign. It is understandable if managers are hesitant to believe after his struggles over his first two seasons, however.