Kelenic was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers after experiencing soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic proceeded to play in the second game of the twin bill and was on track to start in the regular-season finale, but manager Scott Servais ultimately decided to exercise caution with the young outfielder and pulled him out of the lineup. Servais noted that Kelenic is expected to be fine for the Mariners' wild-card series with Toronto this weekend, when the 23-year-old could find himself in a regular role in the outfield after Jesse Winker (neck) was moved to the injured list Wednesday. Taylor Trammell was called up from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move and will spell Winker in left field Wednesday.