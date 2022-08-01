Kelenic, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, entered Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Astros in the fifth inning as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Kelenic's rough day at the plate was very reminiscent of the forgettable 31-game stint he endured with the Mariners to open the season before his demotion to Tacoma. However, fantasy managers can arguably cut him some slack, as Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports Kelenic took a 6:00am flight to Houston, arrived in the third inning and only got about 10 swings in the indoor batting cage before being summoned into the game.