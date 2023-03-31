Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a single and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Guardians.

Kelenic reached on an infield single in the fifth inning and then stole second base with ease. While it was his lone hit of the night, he did have a 103.5 mph flyout that had an xBA of .800. Kelenic dealt with a minor quad issue late in spring training, so it's a good sign that he's feeling well enough to contribute in the running game.