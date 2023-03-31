Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a single and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Guardians.
Kelenic reached on an infield single in the fifth inning and then stole second base with ease. While it was his lone hit of the night, he did have a 103.5 mph flyout that had an xBA of .800. Kelenic dealt with a minor quad issue late in spring training, so it's a good sign that he's feeling well enough to contribute in the running game.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Productive in return•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Back in action Thursday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Returning to lineup Thursday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Expected to be fine•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Nursing minor quad tightness•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Removed from Monday's game•