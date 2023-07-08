Kelenic will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez and the Astros on Saturday.

Kelenic has actually produced stronger results against lefties (136 wRC+) than against righties (105 wRC+) this season, though the former number comes in just 77 plate appearances. The Mariners have been reluctant to use him against same-sided pitching recently, however, as he's sat against three of the last four lefties Seattle has faced. AJ Pollock starts in left field Saturday.