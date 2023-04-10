Kelenic is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Kelenic will put his four-game hitting streak on hold while the Mariners optimize their lineup versus southpaw Drew Smyly by scaling back the number of left-handed hitters. Along with Kelenic and Kolten Wong will head to the bench, opening up spots for Cooper Hummel and Sam Haggerty.
