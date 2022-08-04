Kelenic, who hit a two-run home run in four plate appearances during Wednesday's win over the Yankees, has only that hit and five strikeouts across the first 13 plate appearances of his current big-league stint.

Mariners brass and fantasy managers alike are undoubtedly keeping a close eye on Kelenic's contact rate, considering his poor showing in that category was a major culprit in his May demotion to Triple-A Tacoma. The 23-year-old went on to show notable improvement across the board at the plate during his two-month-plus stint with the Rainiers, but the fact he's struck out at least once in each of his first four games back in the big leagues is at least somewhat worrisome given his prior body of work.