Kelenic went 2-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base against the Red Sox in a 10-1 win Monday.

Kelenic scored each of the three times he reached base, and he stole his sixth bag of the season in the sixth inning. He has knocked in at least one run in four of his past five contests, with the exception coming Sunday when he was limited to pinch-hitting duties. Kelenic is finally living up to his vast potential this season, posting a .291/.340/.553 slash line with eight homers, 19 runs and 21 RBI over 153 plate appearances.