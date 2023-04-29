Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
The 23-year-old continues to enjoy a breakout April. Kelenic has three multi-hit performances in the last six games, and through 92 plate appearances on the season he's slashing .325/.380/.663 with seven homers, five steals, 12 runs and 14 RBI.
