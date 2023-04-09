Kelenic went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Guardians.

All three hits were singles, but they were far from cheap and included an opposite-field laser that left his bat at 108 mph. Kelenic is still looking for his first home run of 2023, but the 23-year-old does have two doubles and is batting .304 (7-for-23) through seven games with two steals, a run and an RBI.