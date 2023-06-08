Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 10-3 loss against San Diego.

Kelenic had gone just 1-for-17 with 11 strikeouts over his last five games. His fifth-inning double was his first extra-base hit since May 28. Overall, Kelenic is still slashing a solid .269/.330/.491 with 10 homers, 27 runs scored, 27 RBI and seven steals through 233 plate appearances this season. However, he's batting just .163 (7-for-43) with a .498 OPS and a concerning 46.9 percent strikeout rate over his last 12 games.