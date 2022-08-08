Kelenic is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
The player Kelenic has been sharing playing time with, Sam Haggerty, racked up two doubles and four hits in all over the last two games, and manager Scott Servais will lean on the hot hand Monday night.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Held out Saturday night•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Riding pine Friday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Still struggling with contact•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Earns first start since May•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sees action in first game back•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Gets call back to majors•