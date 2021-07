Marte, who snapped an 11-game hitting streak with Low-A Modesto on Sunday, is hitting .286 with an .882 OPS across 49 games this season.

One of three super-prospects for the Mariners, Marte has 10 homers and seven steals with a 29:49 BB:K -- showing the sort of power, speed and patience that makes for star potential. He'll likely step up to High-A at some point this season, but we won't likely see him in the big leagues until 2023.