Marte will open the year in the Dominican Summer League, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

While it would have been fun to see Marte challenged with a stateside assignment right out of the gate, his org. mate Julio Rodriguez was a top July 2 signee in 2017, went to the DSL in 2018, and was assigned to Low-A this year out of camp, so Marte will hope to follow that blueprint. He received a $1.55 million bonus on July 2, 2018, and has significant five-category upside.

Our Latest Stories