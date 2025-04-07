Taylor (lat) will make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma later this week before being evaluated for a potential return to the Mariners' bullpen, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Taylor has already made two appearances with Tacoma, allowing two runs with a 2:0 K:BB over 1.2 innings. If he gets through his next rehab outing without any hiccups he could be ready to rejoin the active roster for the weekend series against the Rangers. Taylor has been working his way back from a right lat strain.