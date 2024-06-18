The Mariners activated France (heel) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
France missed just the minimum 10 days with a right heel fracture and will skip a rehab assignment, going right back onto the Mariners' roster. Tyler Locklear has been filling in at first base for France and remains on the roster, but France should go back to seeing the bulk of the starts at first for Seattle.
