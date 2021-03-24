France, who's solidified his starting designated hitter role this spring with a .417 average (15-for-36), five home runs and 10 RBI across 15 Cactus League games, could serve as the emergency catcher this coming season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Not that there's any doubt about France's job security, but this news only serves to increase his utility to the Mariners and could allow manager Scott Servais more flexibility with how he utilizes primary backstops Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens. France has experience behind the dish and served as a catcher as recently as last season at the Padres' alternate training site before his trade to Seattle at the deadline. In addition to DH and a possible occasional appearance at catcher, France is also slated to back up at every infield spot except shortstop.