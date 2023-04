France went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and a stolen base in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

France pulled off a rare steal of third base after his third-inning two-bagger snapped a 1-1 tie by bringing home Julio Rodriguez. The 28-year-old has hit safely in four of his first five games while striking out just once during his first 22 plate appearances, and the steal was the first of his big-league career.