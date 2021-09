France went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

France hit a solo shot in the first inning off Jose Suarez to put the Mariners on the board. In addition, he drove in a run in the third and seventh innings. He has just two long balls in his last 28 games, both coming in the past three days. The 26-year-old is slashing .293/.366/.449 with 18 home runs, 68 RBI and 78 runs scored in 614 plate appearances this season.