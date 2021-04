France went 2-for-4 with a game-winning RBI single, a double and a run in a victory over the Astros on Friday.

France's latest timely hit snapped a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning and plated J.P. Crawford with the winning run. The 26-year-old is up to an impressive .288/.387/.462 slash when factoring in Friday's production, and he's reached safely in five of his last six contests.