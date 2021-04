France left Monday's game against the Dodgers after being struck by a pitch on his right forearm, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

France was hit by a 98 mph fastball in the bottom of the fifth inning, and while he was able to stay in the game to run the bases, he was pulled after he couldn't make throws from second base in the top of the sixth. There's a good chance France is headed for X-rays as a precaution, per Divish.