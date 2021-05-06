France is hitting .032 (1-for-31) with five walks, one hit by pitch and two runs over his last nine games.

The abysmal stretch has lowered France's season average from .325 to .246, and although is on-base percentage still sits at an impressive .351 thanks in large part to the walks, his slugging percentage has also seen a 135-point drop to .395. France has struck out at a 24.1 percent clip during that span, but it's the instances in which he's actually made contact that have been just as problematic -- France sports just a 4.5 percent line-drive rate and 18.2 percent hard-contact rate in the sample.