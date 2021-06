France went 3-for-5 with an RBI ground-rule double in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

France's third-inning two-bagger plated Kyle Seager with the Mariners' third run of the game and gave him his fifth RBI in the last three games. The 26-year-old now has four multi-hit efforts in the last eight contests and has given his batting average a 31-point boost to .261 during that post-injured-list stretch.