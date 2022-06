France went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

France walked and scored in the first inning before adding another single in the next frame and an RBI base knock in the top of the third. The multi-hit effort was his third in the past four games and his hitting streak has now reached 12 straight contests. Over that stretch, France has batted .447 with two homers, 11 RBI and eight runs.