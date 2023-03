Nardi appears to be on track for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old lefty is one of the last 13 pitchers remaining in camp with the Marlins. Nardi made his big-league debut in a low-leverage role last season but stumbled to a 9.82 ERA and 2.66 WHIP over 14.2 innings, and he'll likely handle middle innings and long relief situations again as the third southpaw in the bullpen behind A.J. Puk and Tanner Scott.