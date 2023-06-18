Nardi picked up the save in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Washington. He allowed a hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

With A.J. Puk having pitched the last two days, the Marlins' turned to Nardi in the ninth after using Dylan Floro in the eighth. The 24-year-old Nardi has been tremendous for Miami this season -- he hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 20 appearances (19.1 innings), recording 25 strikeouts in that span. Nardi's ERA is down to 2.27 with a 1.01 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB across 31.2 innings this season. Puk figures to have a firm hold on the closing job, but Nardi could see the occasional save chance as he's worked his way up the Marlins' bullpen hierarchy.